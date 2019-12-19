Local college student sends Christmas letters to ICE detainees

This winter break, Carlos Espina of College Station is using his time off from school to reach out to others the old fashioned way.

By Christmas Day Espina will have signed, sealed and delivered more than 200 Christmas letters. His letters are going to those who will spend the holidays in ICE detention centers.

“When you’re sort of detained in this limbo, you don’t know when you’re going to be released, if you’re going to see your family again,” said Espina. “Now that it’s Christmas time, people get particularly lonely. They want to talk to family but they have no one to talk to.”

The 21-year-old has a personal reason for doing this. His high school friend has spent time in one of those centers.

“He was telling me about the solitude and the loneliness he had when he was in there. He sent me a couple of contacts from his friends in the detention center and they started writing me back and giving me other contacts for people,” said Espina.

Now with a simple introduction and a "Feliz Navidad," he hopes something as simple as words on paper can help bring some joy to others this Christmas.

“It’s really heartwarming,” said Espina.

