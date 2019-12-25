Local community delivers gifts to son of volunteer firefighter killed in accident

It was just a few weeks ago when tragedy struck Jeremiah Alewine’s life.

His mother and North Zulch Volunteer Firefighter, Amber Alewine was killed in a vehicle accident. Since then, the North Zulch community has come together to do what they can for Jeremiah.

Christmas morning North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary along with several community members surprised Jeremiah with a fire truck full of presents.

"I was surprised they came and there were a lot of people, I thought they were just coming to visit me, but no, they came and got me gifts,” said Jeremiah.

North Zulch Volunteer Fire Chief, Tony Clay says they’re doing what they can to help him out during this hard time.

"We will never fill the void but we can help mend the void,” said Clay “His mother's not here but, we are, it shows that life goes on, people care for you, people love you.”

Jeremiah says it’s a Christmas he will never forget.

"I'll always remember this because they brought me stuff, that I was really thankful for, my mom would have done it too but I'll always remember it because my mom would have done the same,” said Jeremiah.