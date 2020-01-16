Local community organizations receive grants from BBVA USA Foundation

A total of six community organizations in the Bryan-College Station area were awarded a total of $22,500 in grants from the BBVA USA Foundation during a breakfast presentation on Thursday.

The foundation checks were given to the Blinn College Foundation, the Brazos Valley Certified Development Corporation, Brenham ISD Education Foundation, Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity, Voices for Children, Inc. and Walker Montgomery CDC.

The money is being donated for various purposes, including a facility maintenance training program, a financial fitness center and new construction projects, among other items.

"Our goal is to make sure that we are good stewards, good community partners and that we are giving back in every facet that we can," said BBVA USA Bryan-College Station City President Amos McDonald.

In 2019, BBVA gave a total of $44,685 to 13 organizations in the Bryan-College Station area. That figure represents both grant and sponsorship giving.

The donation allocation for each grant recipient is as follows:

Blinn College Foundation ($2,500) - Provides financial support for programs and activities that enhance the quality of education for Blinn College students, and expands educational opportunities for communities throughout the Blinn College District.

Brazos Valley Certified Development Corporation ($7,500) - Provides quality services and products to the residents and businesses of our community in such a way as to maximize the affordability of safe and decent housing, especially for the low income.

Brenham ISD Education Foundation ($2,500) - Generates and distributes resources to Brenham ISD to enrich and expand programs needed to meet the District's stated mission of excellence in education.

Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity ($2,500) - Brings people and the community together to build safe, affordable homes in the local area.

Voices for Children, Inc. ($5,000) - Improves the lives of children in foster care through powerful volunteer advocacy. VFC trains and supports community volunteers to be the voice for children in court, in schools, at home and in the community.

Walker Montgomery CDC ($2,500) - Expands affordable housing in the area for low-to-moderate-income families.