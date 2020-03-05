Local businesses launch unique clothing drive for Project Unity families

The Bryan Office of Spherion Staffing and Brazos Valley Society for Human Resource Management teamed up with local non-profit Project Unity to launch a workforce clothing drive on Thursday.

Project Unity's mission is to help families in the community facing poverty. This clothing drive will assist parents that are entering the workforce or need clothing items for interviews.

President and Founder of Project Unity Jeannie Mansill said this clothing drive will benefit so many of their families.

"We're able to provide job training at Project Unity, we just received some funding, so we're able to actually provide that training and get families in the job," said Mansill. "We need those clothes in order to dress for success and to get them into the job they have been trained to do."

Mansill said that they're not only accepting women's clothing; they're also are asking for men's clothes, accessories and unused make-up.

"We want to be able to not just help our families, but also give them hope," said Mansill.

The clothing drive has boxes that are being given out to businesses, so if you would like to donate or want a donation box for your business, you can contact Mackenzie Conine with Spherion at 979-846-7833.

The clothing drive ends May 7.