Local companies recognized for being military friendly employers

A military recruiting company, VIQTORY, released a list ranking companies in the country based on their Military Friendliness as employers.

Many companies that are located locally made the list, one of them being Baylor Scott & White.

Baylor Scott & White topped out at #7 on the list.

Veteran and Baylor Scott & White Nurse Celestine Bouie made the transition from being in the military to civilian life more than two decades ago.

"It was a really good experience. They gave me a great foundation for nursing school and also just life," said Bouie.

Bouie served in the United States Army for three years and was stationed in Hawaii while also serving as a medic during Desert Storm.

"For me, it just means that I did something special for our country and for the world actually because even though we protect ourselves, we also went beyond our borders for Desert Storm and protected others too," said Bouie.

Bouie said the transition from serving as a medic in the Army to a Nurse was a great transition for her.

Although Bouie had a nice transition, she knows that it is not easy for every veteran to move back home.

"Sometimes it takes veterans a hard time to transition from the military life into civilian life," said Bouie. "Going to a place where the veterans are welcomed really makes a difference."

Going on 22 years as a nurse, Bouie hopes others can also have a seamless transition like hers.