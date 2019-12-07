Local company builds bikes for families of first responders

A local company is giving back to the community this year with its annual Bike Build event.

Employees at Reynolds and Reynolds in College Station came together Saturday morning to build more than 100 bicycles.

Once completed, the bikes will be distributed to families of first responders to gift to their children.

William Wright coordinated the event and says that it’s always special for them to build the bikes themselves, to give back to the community.

“There is something very unique about bikes. A very simple Christmas gift, a very classic Christmas gift, but also a sense of freedom the kids get from getting it. They can ride around, it’s a yearlong gift, and it’s definitely never going to go out of style,” said Wright.

The bikes will be hand-delivered to Bryan PD, College Station PD, College Station Fire Department, Bryan Fire Department, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and the Brazos County 911 District.

