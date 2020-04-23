Local company giving away free pizzas Friday

A local talent agency wants to feed those who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nikki Pederson Talent is giving away 300 free pizzas Friday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m at St. Anthony's Church parking lot in Downtown Bryan.

This giveaway is meant to help those who have lost their jobs during this crisis.

There is a limit of one large pizza per vehicle and you must be in a vehicle to receive it.

The church is located on South Parker Avenue. Organizers say to help keep traffic flowing, please use William Joel Bryan Pkwy to enter Parker Ave.

The talent studio is next door to the church and they have allowed the company to use their parking lot.

