Local congregation showing appreciation to church staff during COVID-19

Christ United Methodist Church members wanted to show their appreciation to the staff that has been working hard to keep online services going throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group got together Wednesday to surprise the staff with a sign that says thank you.

"We put up a sign by the street by Highway Six then people would see how much we appreciate how much they've done for us. They also do a daily devotional and often send a video of something to give us more support and encouragement," said Connie Bradshaw, a church member.

The sign was donated by Copy Corner.