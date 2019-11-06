Local contractor who scammed customers headed to prison

A contractor convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from his customers across Texas is headed to prison.

Earlier this year, Marcus Thompson plead guilty to his crimes to try and avoid jail time but a Harris County judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In 2016, Thompson claimed to be the owner of Lonestar Barn in College Station, but the real owner told us she'd never heard of him.

Prosecutors say Thompson took money from customers for years and never finished any of the work he promised them.

