Local contractors team up to build second St. Jude Dream Home

Most of the time, Pitman Custom Homes and Magruder Homes are competitors. However, the two business owners are again collaborating

to build a house of hope.

The companies are working together to construct a St. Jude Dream Home Showplace in College Station. Proceeds from the sale of the home will go toward St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Jimmy Pitman, co-owner of Pitman Custom Homes, says the majority of St. Jude's fundraisers have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. He says the Dream Home initiative will make a major impact in supporting the hospital.

"The majority of funds St. Jude's has are from fundraisers like this around the country. A lot of their events, their marathons, their walks, their galas, have been postponed this year, so the money that's raised from this house is going mean a lot," said Pitman.

This is the second Dream Home Magruder and Pitman have teamed up for. The last house they built raised more than $500,000.