Local couple arrested after police view video of inappropriate act with a child

A Snapchat video of a woman grinding her body on a child's body has led to her arrest and the arrest of the man who took the video.

College Station police say Azahria Chambers, 18, can be seen in the cell phone video sitting on top of a 1-year-old boy while rubbing her body up against his body in a sexual manner.

Ed'Draeson Tindle, 19, admitted to police to recording the video then sharing it on Snapchat, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Both were arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt of a Sexual Performance of a Child.

The arrest reports did not say who now has custody of the child.