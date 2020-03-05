Local couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

A surprise anniversary party was hosted Thursday night at the Isle at Watercrest in Bryan.

On March 5, 1950 Ruth and Alvin Free said "I do." They've been married for 70 years.

The couple is in their 90s and still talk about the first day they met.

When asked how they’ve managed to stay together all these years, Mr. Free says never go to sleep angry.

“Solve your problems before you go to bed because otherwise, you’re going to wake up in the morning, you’re going to think the same thing.

You’re going to have those problems all day again. When you go back to bed that night, you’ll still have them. But if you solve them before you go to bed the first time, you're through with them,” said Free.

The couple says now that they've hit the 70-year mark, they're working on their next milestone together.

