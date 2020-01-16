Local couple donates $2 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley

Donald Adam, chairman and CEO of American Momentum Bank, and his wife, Donna Adam, donated $2 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley on Thursday.

The donation supports the nonprofit’s $5-million capital campaign to build a new facility at 1910 Beck Street in Bryan.

The donation secures lifetime building naming rights for the new facility, which will be known as the Newman-Adam Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley. With the name, Mr. and Mrs. Adam honor the late Louis M. Newman, Jr., and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Newman, who were their mentors and close friends.

“In 1962, when I returned to Bryan/College Station after serving in the military, one of the first businessmen that I met was the founder of Newman Printing Company, Louis M. Newman, Jr.,” said Adam. "It was with great surprise that we were befriended by this leading businessman and his wife, who treated us with as much kindness as if we had been members of the community our entire lives.”

In 1964, Newman was part of a committee to raise funds for a new building for what was at that time known as Boys Clubs of Brazos County, Inc. He asked Adam to make a sizable donation. But Adam, still building his career, wasn’t able to contribute the amount requested.

“I had to explain with embarrassment that my wife and I were barely getting by,” said Adam. “I assured Mr. Newman that I would work harder so that, if I were ever called upon again, I would be able to honor such a request.”

Adam is now honoring that request 55 years later, with this $2 million donation to help fund a new Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley. The new facility will replace the existing clubhouse, which was originally built in the 1960s.

“We have been very fortunate to grow American Momentum Bank over the years and develop invaluable client relationships,” said Adam. “This wonderful community has supported us, and we are honored and humbled to give back through this donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as to honor our lifelong friends and fulfill a promise I made over 50 years ago.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is a locally controlled youth development organization and a chartered affiliate of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The club in Brazos Valley opened in 1959, and today serves over 1,500 youth annually.

The capital campaign currently underway will fund a new facility on a 6-acre tract of land at the corner of Cedar St. and Beck St. in Bryan. The new facility will include upgrades in security and technology, and be able to serve three times more youth daily.

“This generous gift from the Adam family solidified our plans to move forward on the new facility and confirmed our ability to break ground in 2020, which is our 61st year of continuous operation,” said Tiffany Parker, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.

“This will be truly life-changing for the kids we serve. It will help us reach more kids in the neighborhoods that need us most, making a greater impact in our community. The new Newman-Adam Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is going to transform everything we do and take everything to the next level for years to come. We are thankful for the support from the community and donors like Mr. and Mrs. Adam.”