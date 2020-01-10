Local couple honored for work done within the community

Friday, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosted its 11th annual fundraising event.

Each year the museum picks a special person to pay tribute to for the work they do in the community.

This year, Stephanie Sale and Jim Singleton were treated like royalty, arriving in a limo and being the stars of the night.

“Both of them have supported the arts and building restorations, helped with downtown Bryan, it’s just too many things to mention so we're so excited to have the opportunity to honor them," said Deborah Cowman, Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

Stephanie Sale is a former president of OPAS and has served on Bryan's Historic Landmark Commission, Downtown Bryan Association, and is currently a commissioner on the Bryan Business Council. Boonville Heritage Park and Sale Park have been projects of the heart for her.

Jim Singleton, principal in SZH Architecture, has been involved in ongoing restoration efforts in Downtown Bryan, notably, the Queen Theatre; The Brazos Valley African American Museum; Twin City Mission; Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley; and the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial.

Cowman says this is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the museum.