Local couple surprised with drive-by celebration during front yard marriage

We've all seen the drive-by birthday celebrations that have become popular during the pandemic, but this one is different.

A surprise drive-by wedding celebration greeted a newlywed couple in Bryan on Monday night moments after they tied the knot in their front yard.

Stacie Bone and Freeman "Wesley" Cone have been together for eight years and they had planned to get married on Monday, April 20. However, that was put on hold due to the coronavirus.

The couple decided to go ahead and do the wedding alone in their front yard, but what they didn't know was family and friends were planning to surprise them with a driveby celebration after they tied the knot.

The couple says when it is safe they plan to host a more formal celebration later this year.