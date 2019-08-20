Local daycare sues state agency over forced closure

A local daycare is suing the state of Texas after it was forced to shut down over citations Monday. They re-opened Tuesday under a temporary restraining order granted by Brazos County Judge Kyle Hawthorne.

KBTX obtained a copy of court documents that spell out the Kiddie Academy of Bryan’s fight against the licensing commission.

In a petition filed in Brazos County courts Monday, the facility's lawyer says the daycare was shut down illegally and its owners were denied the right to appeal the alleged violations.

The daycare claims Monday’s closure cost them money and hurt business.

A letter from the state to the owners Friday accuses daycare staff of multiple deficiencies including the use of physical force against children, and staff members having inappropriate conversations in front of children.

Kiddie Academy’s petition claims those allegations are either not true or were previously addressed.

Judge Hawthorne’s ruling will allow Kiddie Academy to operate until a hearing scheduled for August 30.

The following is a statement from Kiddie Academy attorney Roy Brantley:

Last Friday, August 16, 2019, at around 5:00 p.m., Kiddie Academy of Bryan was handed a letter from the District Director of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Child Care Licensing Division (“THHSC”) in Austin, Texas. Kiddie Academy of Bryan was informed by the THHSC agents who were at the Bryan campus that Kiddie Academy of Bryan was closed. That information was contrary to what the actual letter stated. The letter made no mention about the Bryan campus being closed and, in fact, it said there are fifteen days from the date of the letter to appeal the issues raised in the letter through an administrative review hearing.

However, before an appeal could be made, Kiddie Academy of Bryan was told by the THHSC agents that it had to close. Such action is contrary to the law and violates the due process rights of Kiddie Academy of Bryan. No one was available at THHSC for Kiddie Academy of Bryan to express its vehement disagreement for being closed, as it was after 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Because of due process rights have been violated and Kiddie Academy of Bryan had not had an opportunity to rebut the allegations in the letter, it was forced to go to court today, August 19, 2019, to seek are straining order against the THHSC.

The court today granted the restraining order which prevents the state from shutting Kiddie Academy of Bryan down. Thus, Kiddie Academy of Bryan will reopen on Tuesday, August 20th, for regular business.

Kiddie Academy of Bryan looks forward to being able to defend itself from the allegations levied against it.

Kiddie Academy of Bryan is a local family-owned business who cares deeply about our community. The Kiddie Academy team remains committed to sound leadership decisions, mitigating deficiencies, aligning with local licensing bodies, and ensuring the trust of each family is maintained. As an organization, there is nothing more important to our client than creating optimal environments for the children in its care, and their families. It is our client’s life’s commitment.

KIDDIE ACADEMY OF BRYAN IS OPEN TOMORROW, AUGUST 20, 2019, FOR REGULAR BUSINESS.

Roy Brantley

Donald Delgado

West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry, P.C.

Attorneys for Kiddie Academy of Bryan