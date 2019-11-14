Local dealership makes big donation to Project Unity

A non-profit organization dedicated to helping local families got a big donation Thursday.

Bryan/College Station Toyota donated $2,108.87 to Project Unity at its dealership in Bryan.

The money was raised during a BBQ cook-off event in October.

Project Unity is a non-profit organization designed to help strengthen local families in need.

"They help families get out of debt and out of poverty as well as child advocates for court visits and all types of things to make sure these families have a successful future," Laura Cardona, Bryan/College Station Toyota.

Project Unity first opened its doors in 1995.