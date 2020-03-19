Local dentist shares new protocols amidst COVID-19 outbreak on BVTM

Due to the spread of COVD-19 in our country and here at the local level, dentists are putting restrictions on how many patients they can see and how they do their job.

Dr. Stephanie Reeh with Brazos Valley Dental Arts was on BVTM to tell us how things have changed for them this week.

Dr. Reeh says as of right now, nothing has been federally mandated for dentists. However, the American Dental Association recommends all dentists postpone any elective procedures for the next three weeks. They can only focus on emergency-care at this time.

“The main things are increasing screening protocols for patients prior to coming into the office, increasing screening protocols when they get into the office, asking about possible exposure, previous travel or recent travel, taking temperatures when they walk into the door,” Dr. Reeh continued. “Disinfection, sanitation, protective equipment the best that we can to protect our staff and the patients.”

Dr. Reeh says dentists and hygienists are some of the most highly susceptible people during this time.

“We think it’s important to do our part to essentially flatten the curve by closing our doors,” Dr. Reeh continued. “I think the thing that keeps us sane is to just realize that we’re all walking through this, we’re all going through this, and I do think business will change, and maybe even grow after the fact.”

Dr. Reeh says if you have an emergency, call your dentist’s office first before making your way there.

