Local dentists limiting dental care due to COVID-19

At this time, many business owners are having to close their doors. Tuesday, dentists across the country did the same.

The American Dental Association has encouraged dentists to postpone elective procedures for the next few weeks due to COVID-19.

The ADA says that would make sure dentists can focus on patients who are in need of emergency work.

KBTX spoke with South College Station Dental's Dentist, Christopher S. Moore, DDS, on what this means for his business.

"Mostly it means I'll be here for emergencies. I'll be here for people with pain for some dental need that really can't be postponed. It means we see far fewer people than we ordinarily would at this point and have some limited hours but we go on though," said Dr. Moore.

The ADA has recommended these standards for at least the next three weeks.