Local dialysis patient receives vehicle donation from OnRamp

OnRamp, a local organization that provides reliable transportation to people in need, has just donated its 32nd vehicle to a local resident.

Juan Trevino received a new car five days before Christmas thanks to the non-profit organization and Mua Gupta, his caregiver at DaVita Dialysis on Rock Prairie in College Station.

"At this year’s Jingle Bell Market, which chose OnRamp as its charitable partner, a family from Bryan offered to simply give the charity a low mileage Toyota Camry. Bryan-College Station Toyota and Discount Tire did all the preparatory work at a significant discount to make sure the car will last," said OnRamp President Blake Jennings.

Trevino was in need of a car to help get him to his medical appointments.

"Reliable transportation is a matter of life and death. Thank you for helping us be a source of life this Christmas," said Jennings.

