Local doctor disciplined by Texas Medical Board

A local doctor was recently disciplined by the Texas Medical Board for unprofessional conduct.

Dr. Barbara Petrini Tyler of College Station was terminated from her job after the board found she failed to maintain the confidentiality of patients at a student health center by accessing medical records without consent.

On October 18, 2019, the board and Dr. Tyler entered into an Agreed Order publicly reprimanding her and requiring her to within one year and three attempts to pass the Medical Jurisprudence Exam; and within one

year complete at least 12 hours of CME, divided as follows: eight hours in medical ethics and four hours in risk management.

Dr. Tyler was one of 33 doctors across the state to be recently disciplined by the board. Click here to view the complete list of all actions taken by the board.