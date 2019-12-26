Local doctor's safety recommendations for ATV use

On Christmas morning, a tragic accident happened on FM 46 in Franklin.

"There was a young boy that was hit by a car. He was driving his ATV and Robertson County EMS took care of him and brought him to St. Joseph Hospital for care yesterday," said St. Joseph Hospital doctor, Aaron Buzzard.

The six-year-old was transported to Texas Children's Hospital, where he is still on life support in critical condition.

Troopers said he was riding his ATV in front of his home when he pulled out onto the road and was hit by a truck.

Katlyne Martinez, the 18-year-old driver, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury.

She is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Dr. Buzzard said ATV accidents in the Brazos Valley are not rare.

"It's definitely more common when there are a lot of family get togethers," he said. "So Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Years. In this community, we see it pretty much every day."

He said that he enjoys ATVs, even his kids drive them.

"I have two four-wheelers and a side by side Polaris," said Dr. Buzzard.

"My children have been driving them since they were able to walk."

The boy involved in the accident had a helmet on, which Dr. Buzzard said is important.

"When they are riding them, they need to have helmets on because that's what really gets children in accidents, head injuries," he said. "Their heads are much larger and thinner than adults."

Dr. Buzzard said there are good options for teaching ATV safety to young kids, too.

"They sell gas-powered micro four-wheelers that you can control the speed of with a set screw," he said. "That's how you can train children to ride these machines as they get older."