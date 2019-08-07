Local doctor says sleep routines aid students success

As kids begin going back to school and showing off their new gear, one local doctor says the best thing to show off this school year is a good night’s sleep.

"We spend a third of our 24-hour cycle asleep, and it supports the other two thirds that we are awake,” said Baylor Scott & White Health Doctor Rajesh Harrykissoon.

Dr. Harrykissoon is a sleep specialist and says studies have shown a direct link between the amount of sleep and a student’s grades.

"If we don't sleep well we tend to be a little short-fused, and irritable. That affects social relationships and how they may perform in school, and behavioral issues in school,” said Dr. Harrykissoon.

But the real question is, how much sleep do these students really need?

"School-aged kids, it’s probably anywhere from nine to eleven hours, sometimes 12 hours depending on how young you are,” Dr. Harrykissoon said.

He says the biggest key to success with your child’s sleep, is setting a routine and sticking to it.

"Behavior tends to be similar within the household, so when we look at households that have bedtime and wake time that is enforced in the household, they tend to be higher performing academically,” said Dr. Harrykissoon.

