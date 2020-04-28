Local doctor stresses importance of prenatal care visits for expectant moms

Baylor Scott and White Health doctors are wanting to remind the public that health is important and not to delay care.

Dr. Nancy Bersch, Baylor Scott and White Maternity Medical director says despite COVID-19, things like prenatal care still need to continue.

"Prenatal care is important at all times, with or without a pandemic, but especially during this time. Don't not go see your doctor. You can still do it safely and it's the right thing to do for you and your baby," said Bersch.

Leanne Denault say there has been some worry of COVID-19 but that isn't stopping her from heading to her appointments.

"Of course you're thinking of your health but more importantly your baby inside. I think it's riskier if you don't go," said Denault.

Bertsch says the hospital and clinics are following CDC guidelines including making staff and patients get screened, wearing masks, and using proper sanitation.

"Moms and their families need to be assured that a hospital is a safe place and it's safer than having no care or having a home birth because we are making preparations to keep mom and baby just as safe as possible," said Bertsch.

Alessandra Levya, who is considered a high-risk pregnancy, says the steps they're taking give her peace of mind.

"I get scared. I'm terrified to leave my house," said Levya. "They're giving you a sense that even if they were to come in contact with it they're taking the precautions not to transmit it to you," said Levya.

Baylor Scott and White Health say around 90% of the hospital's inpatients are not COVID-19 patients but those who have any infectious diseases are in separate areas of the hospital.