Local doctors seeing rise in virtual patient care

Some health care providers are seeing more of their patients through virtual appointments to help protect them from COVID-19.

Doctors at Baylor Scott & White Health are using telemedicine to treat patients dealing with a variety of things like diabetes, allergies, and depression.

Patients can receive care through the MyBSWHealth app, online or via telephone.

Dr. Mark English, Senior Staff Physician of Family Medicine, says they're starting to see more than half their patients this way.

"Obviously there are patients that have serious problems that need to be seen emergently. We still have that capability as well through our convenient care clinic and emergency room," said English. "If somebody is having crushing chest pains, we don't want them sitting at home waiting on a video visit. So if they have concerns get on the phone and let's get that triaged appropriately."

Baylor Scott & White's Blinn clinics in Bryan, Brenham, and RELLIS Worksite are closed for inpatient care and are exclusively doing video visits.

If you are seeking medical care for non-COVID-19 systems, you can call 979-207-3300 to schedule an appointment or text BETTER to 88408

Baylor Scott & White is also providing free online COVID-19 screenings. For more information visit MyBSWHealth or download the app.