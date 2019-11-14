Local doctors weigh in on risks of second hand vaping

Concern around the country continues over the potential dangers of vaping. More than 2,100 cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes or vaping have now been reported by the CDC.

They recently made headlines after announcing they believe Vitamin E Acetate could be the chemical making people sick. It's still unclear the impact vaping and second hand vaping is causing on people.

"But being close to someone who is vaping is dangerous just like vaping is. How dangerous we just don't know," said Dr. Andy Wilson with Caprock ER.

Dr. Wilson said the impact of secondary exposure to vaping is still being studied.

"The key at this point is to talk to your children. Explain to them that not just smoking it but being around someone who smokes it could put you at risk," he said.

Dr. Matt Bludorn with CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital said scientists are still trying to figure out which chemicals are causing harm.

"It's likely not good for you," said Bludorn, an ER Physician.

"What we’re trying to figure out what's causing the problem. They take these chemicals and they're so different, all of the different vaping chemicals. I mean there’s tobacco chemicals, there’s THC chemicals, there’s, you can get them blueberry flavored or whatever and who know what’s in them," said Bludorn.

"They try to analyze what chemicals there are and there's such a wide range it's hard to figure out which chemical is being the one that's bad for you," he said.

Elizabeth Bossert stays busy taking care of her two-year-old daughter Keynie. As a mom, she keeps hearing about vaping in the news.

"Vaping kind of scares me. I feel like there's not very much known about the long term effects of it and I mean you hear a lot," said Bossert of Bryan.

She's worried about how her daughter will be impacted when others vape.

"It's scary the second hand vaping because just not very much is known about it and you read a lot you don't know what's true and what's not. But she has been around second hand vaping and I just kind of wonder if it's, how safe it is," said Bossert.

Bossert wants to keep her child as far away as possible.

"I'm not sure if everything I hear is true and accurate but I do have a lot of concerns about having young children breathing that in."

President Donald Trump and lawmakers have said they'd like to do an across the board ban of e-cigarette flavors. That could happen sometime in the next week.