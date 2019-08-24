Drivers worry faded Highway 6 signs are hard to read at night

Local drivers say that the reflectivity on certain signs on Highway 6 is barely there, making them hard to read at night.

Charles Rogers, a College Station resident works night-shift at a Bryan hotel and commutes to work in the dark.

“The signs, I know it from Barron Rd. up till you get to pass the split, you cannot read them at night," said Rogers. "They are just green blobs up there with specks of color here and there, like the reflective coating is gone."

With thousands heading into Aggieland next week for the first big game, Rogers believes out of towners may have a hard time seeing these signs at night.

“If you don't know where you are going you won’t know where the signs are directing you," said Rogers.

The Texas Department of Transportation says they are aware of the problem and already have a contract set up to fix them, but that does not start until late September.

"As the traffic increases, it’s more and more concerning because people are trying to get off and they wait till the last second because they can’t read the signs, and say ‘oh I will take this exit’ and dart across," said Rogers.

TxDOT says they replace these signs every ten years and plan to replace more guide signs throughout the district soon.

