Local eating disorder support group invites public to meeting

The week of February 23 is Eating Disorder Awareness Week and if you're in need of support, there is a local group that wants to help.

The group has a meeting on March 2 at the Quilter's Café inside the CHI-St. Joseph Regional Rehabilitation Center in Bryan starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend and they welcome people who suffer from an eating disorder or have an unhealthy relationship with food and their support family or friends.

