Local economic official confident SBA loans are on the way

Local officials say federal help is on the way for our small business owners.

Last month, the CARES act allotted over a quarter trillion dollars for small business loans through the small business administration.

But those loans have been difficult for small business owners to access, leaving many to wonder when relief will finally come.

We spoke to Glen Brewer on First News at Four and he says while no concrete timeline has been announced, local leaders are confident that help will arrive sooner rather than later.

"We're pretty confident talking to the banks if you've gotten your request in," Brewer says, "and it's being processed by the bank. It's just a matter of time until those funds get dispersed."

Brewer went on to say that he hopes the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community relief fund can help tide businesses over until the SBA loans are dispersed.

Watch the full interview in the player above.