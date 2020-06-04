Local business leader: We're ready for phase III

"We're just so happy we're moving in the right direction."

Those were the first words out of Glen Brewer's mouth during his appearance n First News at Four on Thursday. Brewer serves as president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

He says we're right on track to get our economy back as close to normal as can be.

Texas A&M's recent announcement that Kyle Field will have fans this fall has local business leaders excited.

"It has got to be a good thing for our local economy," Brewer tells us.

He says so many businesses rely on the economic boost from Texas A&M and, specifically, the football season.

Brewer says he remains in constant contact with local business owners on how to go about the entire reopening process as safely as possible.

Brewer touts the success and effectiveness of the BCS Operation Restart Task Force in keeping people safe.

"When you see that sign or sticker that says this business is following these guidelines," Brewer explains, "you can feel safe, and that's huge."

