Local elementary school hosts Take a Veteran to School Day

"Take a Veteran to School Day" was held at Kemp Elementary School on Monday, in conjunction with the History Channel and Suddenlink by Altice.

In honor of Veterans Day, students and faculty invited relatives to the program that served in the military. The national program focuses on strengthening military ties in the community and honoring veterans in local communities.

The patriotic program featured a keynote speaker and a program put on by the students to honor the veterans.

Air Force Veteran Lt. Col. Ed Whitt attended the program with his two grandchildren who are students at Kemp Elementary.

"It feels very nice to be honored," said Whitt. "There will be a time when they can look back on this and understand what they're being told and have a deeper appreciation for the role that veterans play in our country."

Suddenlink by Altice Community Engagement Specialist Curt Allison was extremely grateful to bring this program to Kemp Elementary.

"It's a reminder for what we should be doing all year long," said Allison. "Things like thanking our veterans and those who serve to secure our freedoms."

Allison said it is essential for students to know more information on the military and veterans.

"If no one is telling students these things, they're not going to know how it impacts them," said Allison.

Whitt said he enjoyed the patriotic show put on by the students and looks forward to attending next year.