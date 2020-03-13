Local emergency responders prep in case of COVID-19 outbreak

As schools, businesses, and sporting events are shutting down this week in response to COVID-19 concerns, local emergency responders are preparing in another way.

"We are inventorying the equipment we have, the number of personnel, what to do if people are suspected of having it, what we are going to wear,” said Bryan Fire Department Medical Director Aaron Buzzard.

Buzzard says they are helping prepare dispatch, EMS, and local hospitals in case of an outbreak in the area. He says the public can help by remaining calm and staying home if they have mild cold symptoms.

"We are already incredibly busy. The emergency departments at hospitals are already pretty full. If we swarm them with thousands of people that have cold symptoms and that are scared, you are going to shut the whole system down,” said Buzzard.

To help prevent that, Buzzard says they have a list of questions dispatch will ask you if you call 911.

"Have you traveled recently? Where did you go? Have you been exposed to anyone who has known COVID-19 or suspected?” Buzzard said.

Buzzard also works as a trauma physician at CHI St. Joseph Hospital and says the main symptom to watch for is shortness of breath. If you cannot breathe, Buzzard says to go to the emergency room.

If it is just mild symptoms, he says fluids, rest, and over-the- counter medication should help the recovery process.

"Stay calm, watch yourself for worsening symptoms, and do not use 911 unless absolutely necessary,” Buzzard said.

