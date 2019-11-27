Local retail employees prepare for Black Friday sales events

On Wednesday night, employees across the Brazos Valley are setting up for Black Friday sales.

From preparing surprises for customers, to stocking shelves and setting up displays, Scott Decker said a lot goes into getting their store ready for Black Friday.

"This work has probably been going on for 30 days now. It's a combination of an early morning crew and an overnight crew, working together to help set up for this shopping day," said Decker, College Station Lowe's store manager

Decker said this year's Black Friday is a little different than years past.

"The unique thing about Black Friday this year is that it's a week later. Black Friday was actually last Friday last year. This only happens once every six years. So we're basically going to be selling in a 4 week time period, we're going to be selling 5 to 6 weeks of product that we normally would have sold.

He said with Thanksgiving falling later this year, one of the biggest things they've had to prepare for is their Christmas decoration inventory. He said they have 50% more live Christmas trees this year and double the poinsettias. He said they have about 3,000 poinsettias in their store for Black Friday.

Decker said while preparing for Black Friday has been hard work, he's excited for a fun and successful day.

"It's fun seeing the employees have fun with customers that day and it's fun to see the products sell and out the door," said Decker.

Lowe's Black Friday event begins on Friday morning at 6:00 a.m.