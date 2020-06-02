Local families trying to recover after deadly Hwy 21 crash

A local teen remains in the hospital after a deadly crash along Highway 21 Monday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says around 2:30 p.m., four teens were in truck when the driver swerved off the road. The truck flipped multiple times.

19-year-old Scotland Hereford and 18-year-old Edgar Mulato were transported to the hospital. Mulato remains in the hospital with multiple injuries.

Troopers say Edgar’s brother, 13-year-old Jorge Mulato, died at the scene.

The fourth passenger was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Hereford’s mom, Martha Alderete, says she was shocked when she got the call that her son has been in an accident.

“It was pretty bad. We proceeded to go towards the hospital as I was getting pictures of the vehicle. It was really devastating,” said Alderete.

Alderete says her son and his friends were planning on going swimming but her son forgot his swimsuit. They turned around and crashed near Kurten.

“They had lost control going down Highway 21 and the truck started to seem like it was going to go up a sign, and at that point, it started to flip,” said Alderete. “He says he had grabbed the driver from behind because he was in the back seat and held on to him as they flipped. And that’s what I think probably saved both of him.”

Alderete says her son has multiple lacerations all over his body but was released from the hospital Monday night.

“I just really thank God. I was very grateful but I was also devastated for the other mother,” said Alderete.

Troopers say an investigation showed the driver was distracted by his phone and he swerved off the highway.

A Gofundme has been set up for the Mulato family for funeral and medical expenses. Information on that can be found here.

