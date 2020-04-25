Bryan family competing on Family Feud

The Alexander family from Bryan is a competitive group.

Now, the family is taking that competitive spirit to a nationally televised stage.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alexander family made the decision to audition for the popular game show Family Feud--and they say they weren't going to take "no" for an answer.

"My family all packed in the car, and we were determined that we were not leaving Austin without getting on Family Feud," said Darius Alexander. "We were going to do whatever it took to get on the show."

The family originally received a postcard that they were one of the families being considered. Eventually, they received an official invitation via phone call.

"It was an exciting moment," said Dana Mosley. "I guess the reality [set in] when we actually booked the flights and were headed there."

The Alexanders had nothing but great things to say about their Family Feud experience. While the results of the show won't be revealed until it airs, the family is in agreement that being able to do it together is their real prize.

"We're a big, close-knit family," said Angela Alexander. "We play games all the time during the holidays, so for us to actually come together and do something like that on live TV--I mean, it was awesome."

The Alexander family's episode will air on Monday, May 4 at 4 p.m. on the CW.