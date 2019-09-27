Local family feels targeted after multiple car break-ins in recent months

A College Station family says five of their cars have been broken into in the last seven months.

Jose Herrera is a college student who lives at home with his family and says his car has been broken into two of those times.

“They keep on going into my truck, breaking in. They have stolen my backpack twice,” said Herrera. “My backpack with all my college books and you would think they would take everything but they just took the laptop and left the books.”

Three other vehicles in their driveway or parked on the street near the house have been burglarized as well. Jose said that both times his car was broken into, he had accidentally left his doors unlocked.

Jose’s mother Cynthia says they installed an LED light from the city above their driveway in hopes that it would keep people from trying to break in.

“Obviously that didn’t help. So we are now looking into installing some sort of security cameras for our driveway that will focus on our trucks,” said Cynthia.

Cynthia also says that they are not the only ones in the neighborhood who have been burglarized.

“Up the street, we have had two neighbors who were hit. Both broke into their trucks, and then a neighbor two houses up the street has been broke into the home while they were at home,” said Cynthia.

College Station police say they are investigating these break-ins. They also say in cases like these, it is hard to track a suspect down without any video or physical evidence.

Police also say even if your vehicle is broken into and nothing is stolen, report it through their online report system so officers can track trends of break-ins in certain neighborhoods.

Even though Jose’s family is looking into adding a security system, he says more needs to change.

“Even with cameras, I don’t think it will stop people. They will keep finding ways to break in. We have to figure out a different way to try and limit it because at this point nothing is really stopping people now,” said Jose.

