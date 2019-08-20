Local family's advice following frightening kidnapping incident

On Saturday, Jan Roe of Franklin received a call from her daughter that she never expected.

Roe said she was in her car when she picked up the phone. She heard her foster daughter, Shasta, crying. She asked what was wrong and Shasta replied, "I just got held, abducted at gunpoint from the gas station."

Roe couldn't believe it. She said her 21-year-old daughter was in Kemah and focused on her cell phone when 39-year-old Ernest Leon took her by surprise and demanded her keys. She refused.

"That's when he said, 'I have a gun,' and I looked and said, 'Yeah, he has a gun'. That's when he pulled it up and fired it." said Shasta.

She says Leon fired once into the air and told her to get into the car and drive. Then she started talking to him.

"In a very low voice, I asked him what was wrong. He started crying in the car," said Shasta.

Moments later, police surrounded her car and Leon was arrested for aggravated robbery. Roe said she's relieved her daughter wasn't hurt but said this experience serves as a lesson for everyone.

"Be aware of your surroundings. It's situational awareness. You have to know what's going on. When you're at a stoplight, don't look at your phone. Look around, make sure no one's coming up approaching your car. Be aware. The world is not as safe as it used to be, but it could be a lot safer if you keep your head out of your phone." Roe said.

Roe said her daughter will be a handgun safety course this Saturday and a license to carry course on Sunday.