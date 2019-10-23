Local family says smoke detectors saved home during fire

A local woman says she's thankful to be alive after her home caught fire Sunday in Franklin.

"There was a lot of crackling noise; you could hear things popping,” said Madelyne Ausbern of Franklin. "It was getting really hot in the house and the smell was horrendous."

The fire started in Ausbern’s bedroom after a lamp caught fire. She says smoke detectors that had just been installed two weeks ago alerted her to what was happening.

"As I was walking up to the house I could hear the alarms going off,” she said.

Franklin Volunteer Fire Chief Travis Aaron says the smoke detectors made the difference.

"Because of the early warning it allowed us enough time to get here and save the structure,” said Aaron.

Nate Kidwell with the American Red Cross works the Sound the Alarm Save a Life program that installed the free smoke detectors.

"Nationwide we are over 650 lives saved,” said Kidwell. This is the second time that the Brazos Valley of the Red Cross has had an instance in where the house was saved or people were saved."

"I'm just thankful that my whole family is okay and that I live in a community that cares,” said Ausbern.

If you want a smoke detector in your home you can contact the American Red Cross at 979-776-8279.

The Franklin Fire Department is looking for more volunteers. Contact the department at 254-252-0980.

