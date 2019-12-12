Local toddler makes "miraculous" recovery after rare disease diagnosis

A local family is warning others after their son was diagnosed with a rare disease.

Elizabeth and Scott Cardone’s son Corbin had a cold for 10 days but was getting better. That was until Elizabeth went to her son's room, and tried to stand him up.

“He just collapsed. We realized something was very wrong because he couldn’t walk. He couldn’t bear weight,” said Elizabeth.

The family rushed the two-and-a-half-year-old to Baylor Scott & White in College Station. Doctors say Corbin was paralyzed from the waist down.

While speaking with the family’s pediatrician, Elizabeth recalled a Facebook post from a mother in Houston, who documented her son’s journey with similar symptoms all over social media.

"She immediately thought of a very rare diagnosis called AFM Acute Flaccid Myelitis,” said Dr. Daniel Ransom, Division Director of Pediatrics at Baylor Scott & White Health.

AFM is a rare disease affecting the nervous system. Doctors say it comes on quickly and is similar to Polio. In most cases, doctors say it is a long road of recovery, with many who are diagnosed never fully recovering. The Center for Disease Control says AFM is worse every other year. In 2019, 29 cases were confirmed. The CDC expects that number to be in the hundreds next year.

"I looked at my son in the bed who couldn't walk and I wept over that,” said Elizabeth.

The family was transferred to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple that same day to begin treatment. The family also coordinated the course of treatment with a specialist in Dallas.

The family decided to go with a form of treatment called plasmapheresis. This required Corbin to be sedated for five days for hours at a time.

After just 24 hours of the treatment, Corbin’s parents say they witnessed a miracle. Corbin was able to walk again and took his first steps in nearly a week.

"That was a pretty incredible moment. There is not a day that goes by that we don't stop and thank God for where he brought us from,” said Elizabeth.

Dr. Ransom says it’s important to pay attention to your child, especially if they are experiencing any kind of neurological deterioration.

"Paralysis or loss of neurological ability after a viral illness is really the key," said Dr. Ransom.

Now, the family wants to help spread awareness, so other families who may go through this can catch the symptoms quickly.

“It’s scary to think that’s where it could have been and we just pray that Corbin’s recovery is the kind we see more often in the future,” said Elizabeth.

For more information on Acute Flaccid Myelitis, click the link in the related links section.

