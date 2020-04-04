Brazos Valley family sending drawings to thank hospital staff

One Brazos Valley family is working to bring a smile to our local hospital staff.

Hermes Silva says that his son Santiago came up with an idea of trying to send a letter to local hospitals to thank them for the hard work they have been doing during the COVID-19 crisis.

It wasn’t hard for Santiago to figure out exactly what he wanted to do.

“They love drawing, and right now they are all into superheroes,” said Silva.

So, Santiago and his brother grabbed some crayons and drew pictures to send to hospital staff.

“I drew coronavirus and Dr. Strange beating it. I figured it would look pretty cool,” said Santiago Silva.

Now, Silva is asking his son's classmates at Aggieland Country School in College Station, and kids around the entire Brazos Valley to draw pictures so send to hospitals.

“Have them start modeling good behavior, and understanding that they are part of a bigger community. Even though we don’t have physical contact with our neighbors or their classmates we can still be there with one another and come together during times of struggle,” said Silva.

Baylor Scott & White in College Station says you can mail them your photos to 700 Scott & White Dr., College Station 77845.

CHI St. Joseph says to contact the hospital and ask the best way to send them in.

