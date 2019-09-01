Local family thank CHI St. Jospeh Health medics for saving child multiple times

A Caldwell family is thanking first responders for saving their son's life.

Kim Cedidla says her son Jake was born prematurely at 24 weeks. Cedidla says her family is very familiar with first responders.

Jake, now 4-years-old, had a medical scare in April. Jake was being flown to the hospital by PHI Air Medical. On the way, he died twice.

Now, the family is thanking the crew as Jake celebrates his 4th birthday.

"From our local crews, our dispatchers in Burleson county, CHI's ambulance crews, the flight crews, without a doubt without the right people and the right places, we wouldn't have had that fourth birthday," said Cedidla.

"It's great to know that you have a part in actually saving somebody's life," said CHI St. Joseph Health flight medic Nathan Collins.

"It's not very often where you get to pinpoint the moment where you actually saved somebody's life and then, even less, to actually see them later on," said Collins.

Jake's family says they are glad to be celebrating his birthday and are looking forward to many more.

