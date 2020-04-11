College Station family to be featured on national late-night TV

A College Station family is making a guest appearance on a national late-night TV show next week.

Sebastian Perez and his mom Sonia will be on the Late Late Show with James Corden on KBTX, featured in the “Face Your Mother” challenge.

Sebastian says that he had connections with people in LA, and reached out to make this happen.

“They got me connected with a CBS director, I talked with them, and then got on the show,” said Sebastian.

Once it was all set up, Sebastian still had to convince his mom.

“A lot of things were racing through my head, and I was like no, I’m not going to do this,” said Sonia.

After some convincing, Sonia eventually agreed.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the show had to be moved to Corden’s garage. So, instead of being flown out to LA, and shooting the segment in a studio, the Perez duo played the game with Corden via video chat.

The game involves Corden asking yes or no questions, and Sebastian and Sonia have to guess what the other one will answer.

"You get to tell your parents something you have not told them yet, like a little secret, so I’m looking forward to telling her a couple of things I haven’t told her yet,” said Sebastian.

"I have my secrets too," said Sonia, "and I’m excited to see how he reacts."

The two of them recorded the segment Saturday night, after rehearsing together for the last couple of days.

“It is a special opportunity to spend more time with him in a cool sort of way, and this will stay with us for a long time,” said Sonia.

The segment featuring the Perez family will air Wednesday night at 11:35 p.m. on KBTX.