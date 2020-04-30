Bryan family builds little free libraries

A Bryan family is spending their time during this pandemic to hand-build little free libraries.

John and Rachel Imperial say that they got the idea online, went to the store, bought the supplies and began building.

It took them three days to build their first one that now sits in front of their parent's house in Bryan. Now, they are in the midst of building three more that will be sent to family around Texas.

The siblings cut, build, sand and paint the boxes to look like free-standing miniature libraries.

The libraries are for anyone to come and take a book for free, or leave a book that is not needed anymore but could be used by someone else.

"We were realizing that everyone is kind of couped up at home, so this kind of provided an opportunity to kind of have more of a community with each other while staying at a distance," said John.