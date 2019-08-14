Local fire department hosting pancake fundraiser for fire chief and his wife

The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser to raise money for its long-time chief and his wife, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Dorinda Jackson has been involved in the Calvert Fire Department Auxiliary for more than 45 years. Her husband Joe Jackson has been the fire chief for more than 40 years and says the firehouse is like a family.

Dorinda says she has a lot of memories from her years at the department, but one thing she will never forget is what happened on March 1, 2019.

"I was not putting my clothes on correctly, and we were kind of arguing back and forth, and I guess I passed out,” said Dorinda.

She was rushed to the hospital and learned she had a brain tumor the size of a golf ball.

"It’s been devastating, and the doctor said yea when you are not familiar with things like that it’ll be that way,” said Dorinda, “It does affect my speech, and it affects my being strong on the right side.”

She had to have surgery immediately after the diagnosis and began chemotherapy treatments in May.

"If that's what it takes we're going to fight to stay alive,” said Dorinda.

With constant treatments, surgery, and months of hospital stay, the medical bills started to pile up. Dorinda’s daughter and Calvert Fire Firefighter/EMT Renda Bermudez says that is when the fire department stepped in.

“We set up a pancake fundraiser for this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until they sell out,” said Bermudez, “We want to help them as much as we can with the medical bills and the travel expenses and things like that, and just show them that the community can give back."

The department says they want to give back to a couple who has served the community for almost 50 years.

For Dorinda, she says it means a lot to have the community rally behind her.

"I’ve gotten a lot stronger, and you just can’t give up. You’ve just got to keep on fighting," said Dorinda.

The pancake breakfast is scheduled from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 at the Calvert Fire Department, and will also feature eggs and sausage, and baked goods. The department says a donation is the cost of the breakfast, and all proceeds will go to Dorinda and Chief Joe Jackson.

