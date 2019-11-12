Local firefighters make visual presentation on home fire safety

College Station firefighters conducted a free fire safety demonstration Tuesday night to show the community just how easy it is for a fire to start in a home.

It was part of an event called, "BURN: Fire, Food, and Fun," hosted by the College Station Fire Department, Park West Life, and the Bryan/College Station Apartment Association.

Local residents gathered in a Texas A&M parking lot in 35-degree temperatures as firefighters lit a simulation dorm room to show how something as simple as a candle could take your home from liveable to uninhabitable in just three minutes.

Firefighters mentioned that the number one cause for fires in College Station is cooking fires. The second cause is unattended candles.

Participants said this was an exciting way to learn about fire safety.

"It's cool that no one's getting hurt and we get to watch it go up in flames. I'm super thankful for things like this cause you don't normally get to have this much interaction with fire education," said one of the event's participants, Matthew Morales.

Firefighters also gave a brief presentation on fire procedures and ways homeowners can prevent fires. They recommend when you go to bed close your bedroom doors. They said a closed door can help slow down a fire that's spreading. It also reduces the amount of smoke coming into the room.