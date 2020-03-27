Local florists helps newlyweds with wedding expenses

Many couples know that planning a wedding takes a lot of time and can be expensive. The COVID-19 Pandemic is making all brides and groom either change up their wedding plans or cancel them.

A College Station couple faced that decision last week.

"Last week was probably one of the worst weeks ever," said Bailey Bradford, a College Station resident.

Bailey and her husband Bryan have been together for more than three years. They got engaged on the beach last June and planned for a March 21 wedding. As COVID-19 spread and restrictions around large gathers were announced, they had to make changes.

"Ten people were there," said Bradford.

The Bradfords decided to tie the knot on their set date.

"The day of was amazing. It was honestly perfect. It was so intimate and everyone that was there. I'm Christian and I honestly believe that God had a plan and that's how it was suppose to go," said Bradford.

Although they still had the ceremony, they still lost money that had been paid to vendors.

Their florist found another way to help the newlyweds get some money back. Madison Schultz runs Mad Flowers and CO. She took to Facebook and sold arrangements with the flowers that would have been used in the Bradford wedding.

"Everyone absolutely loved the idea," said Schultz.

"I honestly started crying. We had never felt more loved than we have through this time. I think we're only going to lose a couple hundred dollars when it should have been a thousand," said Bradford.

It's times like these where true love can conquer all.

"One hundred percent. We we're going to get married no matter what," said Bradford.

The Bradfords have another wedding planned for July so they can have all their guests.