Local food pantries make adjustments for COVID-19

Food Pantries in the region are making adjustments in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bridge Ministries in Bryan wanted to let clients know they are still open but they've had to change how they distribute food.

Thursday afternoon volunteers were coming in and taking extra precautions like wearing gloves. They also moved their afternoon food distribution to a drive-thru system at Houston Avenue and 24th Street happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m Thursday.

"We used to do a grocery-store style method where people picked what they wanted but everyone is going to stay in their vehicle and then we have them drive up the driveway here and we will be putting the items in their vehicle," said Rebeka Sanborn, The Bridge Ministries Pantry Coordinator.

"We also were asked to please remain open just because a lot of people experience food insecurity in our community and we still want to continue serving the public. We want to continue helping especially during this pandemic," said Tatiana Rivera, the Bridge Ministries Operations Manager.

The Bridge Ministries typically serves around 75 families or individuals weekly. They are accepting new clients dealing with food insecurity.

They are also giving away bed linens that were donated from Texas A&M.