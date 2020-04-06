Local food pantries seeing increased demand due to COVID-19

Food insecurity is not a new issue in the Brazos Valley but COVID-19 has many concerned about where their next meal will come from.

The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry in Bryan serves up to 100 families each week but because of COVID-19, that number is growing.

"We've seen roughly a 60% increase where we're serving 145 families on our highest week and we do expect for that to continue growing," said Tatiana Rivera, Operating Manager at The Bridge Ministries food pantry.

Rivera says they're used to spending $300 a week on food and are now spending double.

"We want to be able to feed as many families as possible. We don't want to turn people away," said Rivera.

Rivera says they aren't taking any food donations right now because of sanitation concerns but they are still collecting other supplies, including monetary donations.

"Shampoo and conditioner, soap and body wash that we still give to our clients. That stuff is easily disinfected," said Rivera.

That Salvation Army's Food Pantry is also seeing new faces.

"Over 50% of them coming to us on a weekly bases now were first time recipients of our services," said Salvation Army Captain Paul Ryerson.

Ryerson says as people starting feeling the effects of COVID-19 layoffs so will the Army.

"April we are planning and expecting to see that increase," said Ryerson.

Ryerson says they're going to continue doing what they can to help feed families.

"We're here for you. Take a deep breath. We're here for you," said Ryerson.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank is also partnering with local pantries and CrowdSource Rescue to start a delivery service for those who are home-bound elderly and other high-risk individuals. You can find more information by clicking here