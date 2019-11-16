Local food pantry teams up with Texas State Guard

Every third Saturday, if you drive by Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell, you can see a line down the road.

"We service about 400 families in Burleson County. On average, 170 to 200 families come for the distribution,” said Willie Hobbs with Elizabeth Lutheran Church.

The church hands out food from its food pantry to people in the community who qualify. On Saturday, they had a little more help passing the food out than they usually do.

"We are assisting them while simultaneously training ourselves for something that we could find ourselves doing in a natural disaster,” said Texas State Guard 2nd Lieutenant Johnathan Winston.

If a natural disaster or emergency hits Burleson County, this is how people would get food, supplies, and medical care.

"We are taking our notes, learning, and making sure we take note of what to sustain what we need to improve, so when a disaster happens in real life we are prepared,” said Lt. Winston.

The event was a chance for training, but also, a chance to give back to the community they serve.

"There are clients who have driven through and they cry and tell us just how much of a difference it makes that we are able to provide them this food to help get them by,” said Hobbs.

