Local food service company providing free meals for college students

Since Texas A&M University and Blinn College transitioned to online courses, many students moved back home, but some are sticking around.

Austin Fanning with Dorm Dish and Brian Hall at Friday Harbour in Houston teamed up to make sure those students get fed for free. They’re calling it ‘Feed Maroon.’

Fanning said Dorm Dish is an affordable subscription meal plan for college students, and without a majority of his target audience here, he wanted to provide free meals for students that might be out of a job.

“Who we want to target is those who might’ve been able to buy a meal any other time, or maybe they’re still able to, but this relief of a financial burden just with a good home-cooked meal will help,” said Fanning. “Not to mention, they’re really good.”

Fanning said they’re trying to feed as many students as possible. The only requirement is for them to have a student ID.

“It’s just nice for them to say, hey, somebody cares and this isn’t a gas station sandwich,” said Fanning.

Calvary Court is supplying the venue, so students walk up to the window, grab a meal and enjoy it while practicing social distancing.

Fanning said they had some funds to supply the food, but for future meals, they’ve set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to feed these students. You can find a link to that fundraiser in the related links section.

On Wednesday, they fed more than 30 students for lunch and dinner and hope to expand their amount of students moving forward.

Fanning asked if you are a student, or you know a student that might need a meal to e-mail feedmaroon@gmail.com.